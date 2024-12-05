Guwahati, Dec 5 (PTI) A day after Assam Cabinet decided to ban public consumption of beef, the opposition on Thursday slammed the BJP-led government claiming that the step is an attack on people's freedom of expression and a "political gimmick" to polarise vote bank.

The ruling BJP, however, countered it saying the decision would lead to preservation of cattle and create a society by respecting the religious sentiments of all communities.

By amending an existing law, the Assam government in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to ban public consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants and community gatherings.

"It is not justified for the state to dictate the food habits of people. It is an attack on freedom of expression and religious beliefs. I personally do not advocate any discussion about food habits on political stage," Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar told PTI.

Food is a habit, depending on climate and geography, he said adding that religions prohibit some things and allow others, and people eat according to their religious beliefs.

"The society we live in is full of diversity and that's our beauty. While one section worships cows to get salvation, the other sacrifices it to attain salvation," Sikdar said.

Raijor Dal general secretary Rasel Hussain lamented that at a time when the world is discussing the return of Sunita Williams from space, Assam is busy with beef-pork politics.

Indian-origin US astronaut Sunita Williams has been stranded aboard the International Space Station for months due to technical issues with the spacecraft. She had gone there in June on a 10-day mission.

"This is nothing but a political gimmick. Basic issues like price rise, ST status to six communities, implementation of Assam Accord, approving the final NRC draft etc are not addressed. But the government brought in beef politics to divert public attention," he claimed.

Hussain pointed out that the BJP satisfied its vote bank after the 2021 win by banning beef under a new law, but the meat was available everywhere as black marketing grew.

"The state lost revenue, but the political class became wealthier with benefits from the cow syndicate. The same thing will happen on a larger scale now," he added.

Consumption of beef is not illegal in Assam, but The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, bans cattle slaughter and sale of beef in areas where Hindus, Jains and Sikhs are in a majority and in areas within a five-km radius of a temple or satra (Vaishnavite monastery).

Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi claimed that the only motive behind this decision was to run a widespread cow syndicate in the state.

"It has already been proved that many of the arrested cow smuggling accused were linked to BJP and its leaders. If we see nationally also, most of the large beef exporters are linked to BJP and they donated huge funds to the saffron party through electoral bonds," he claimed.

Gogoi also alleged that everyone knows that BJP openly distributed beef during the bypoll in Samaguri assembly constituency and videos showing that have been circulated on social media.

"Then why is this step being taken? It is because the price of beef will now increase and black marketing will become rampant," he added.

Congress had alleged that BJP cornered the Samaguri seat, which was being represented by the grand old party for five consecutive terms, by cow slaughter and offering beef meat to the voters.

CPI(M) Assam secretary Suprakash Talukdar condemned the government move and said Hindus and Muslims have been living together in Assam for centuries in harmony, and there was no issue at all regarding the food habits of one community.

"The BJP wants to create a communal clash with religious polarisation by indulging in food politics. This step directly attacks the Constitutional rights of Muslims and Christians of the state. This is communal and fascist," he added.

AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain alleged that the BJP and other Hindutva parties have used the beef ban as a political tool to create religious polarisation and discrimination in society.

"The decision to ban beef has religious and political consequences as well as profound economic implications. The ban on beef and cow slaughter has put pressure on communities and has had a long-term adverse impact on businesses, agricultural communities and sectors in the state," he added.

Hussain also claimed that one of the indirect but important effects of the beef ban is the increase in the number of cattle, which roam on the roads, destroy agriculture and create environmental degradation.

"The ban on cow slaughter will become a major problem, especially in the rearing of poor and unproductive cows," he added.

On the other hand, BJP Assam Pradesh Senior Spokesperson Subhash Dutta praised the state government for taking a "bold and necessary step" to safeguard the state's cultural fabric.

"This decision aligns with the aspirations of the people of Assam, who have long recognised the importance of cattle preservation. BJP believes in creating a society, where religious sentiments are respected while ensuring unity and progress for all communities," he added.

