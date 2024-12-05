Champhai (Mizoram) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Assam Rifles recovered 152.24 grams of heroin worth over Rs1 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, according to a release on Wednesday.

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 152.24 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs1.06 crore in the general area of Zote, Champhai district, on December 3," the release said.

The operation was conducted on Tuesdaybased on specific intelligence and carried out by a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai.

"The contraband was concealed inside a bag. The entire consignment has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal proceedings," the release added.

"Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India," it stated.

The release further mentioned that the Assam Rifles, often referred to as the 'Sentinels of the Northeast,' have intensified their efforts to combat illegal smuggling and are actively working to apprehend the kingpins behind such activities in Mizoram.

In a separate operation, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Customs Preventive Force, recovered 8,000 kilograms of illegal areca nuts worth approximately Rs56 lakh in the general area of Ngur, Champhai district, a press release stated.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday based on specific intelligence and executed by a combined team of the Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai. The recovered consignment has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal action. (ANI)

