Sambhal (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) Mamlook Ur Rehman, father of Sambhal Lok Sabha MP Zia Ur Rehman, on Friday alleged police atrocities on the locals in the wake of the November 24 violence and said the atmosphere will not improve here until the arrests stop.

Zia Ur Rehman, the Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, is an accused in the case of last month's violence in which four people lost their lives while several more were left injured during clashes with security personnel over a court order survey of the Mughal era mosque. Around 40 suspects have been arrested so far in the case, according to police.

Talking to reporters after offering Friday prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid, Mamlook Ur Rehman hailed the decision of the Supreme Court, which has restrained courts from entertaining fresh lawsuits and passing any effective interim or final orders in pending ones seeking to reclaim religious places, especially mosques and dargahs.

"The atmosphere of Sambhal will not be right until the police arrests stop. The arrests here should stop. The atrocities that the police are committing should be stopped.

"Entering homes and breaking them, and beating and insulting women is a form of harassment. We are not afraid of harassment. Who is the culprit? Is it not the police?" Rehman said.

On a show cause notice issued by local sub-divisional magistrate to his MP son over allegedly constructing a house without getting the building map approved, he said, "First, the house is not in his name. Secondly, we have taken 15 days time from the administration."

He claimed that everything will be known after 15 days.

"This house is in the name of our father (Dr Shafiqur Rehman)," he said.

The notice, issued on December 5 under the Uttar Pradesh (Regulation of Building Operations) Act, 1958, highlights violations of local building norms, according to administration officials.

Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra told PTI that the family's advocate on Thursday approached the administration to seek time to respond.

"His advocate has asked for one month's time by giving a letter yesterday. According to provisions, one more notice will be issued.

"He did not file his reply on time. We cannot give such time. Next notice will be issued according to the provisions," Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the 'Jumme ki namaz' was performed peacefully in all the mosques, including the Shahi Jama Masjid.

"We had security deployment including personnel from the Rapid Action Force, the Provincial Armed Constabulary and various police stations on the ground on Friday," Bishnoi added.

The issue of Sambhal violence continues to echo in Parliament. On Friday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP alleging that it indulged in divisive politics. She said seeds of suspicion and hatred are being sown where the Constitution gave a protective shield of unity.

"The 'suraksha kavach' (security shield) of unity is being broken. The prime minister touches his forehead to the Constitution but when there are cries for justice from Sambhal, Hathras and Manipur, there is not a wrinkle on his forehead," the Wayanad MP said.

