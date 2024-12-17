Shimla, Dec 17 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday appointed as many as 102 mandal presidents in Himachal Pradesh.

MP and state vice president Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj said that out of 171 mandals of the BJP in the state, elections of 102 Mandals have been completed unanimously today.

He said that the selection process of mandal presidents will be completed in three phases. "The process of the first phase was completed today, the process of the remaining two phases will also be completed soon" he said.

Bhardwaj further said that to complete the selection process of mandal presidents, mandal election officers were appointed at the mandal level, who went to their respective mandals and completed the election process of mandal presidents unanimously.

