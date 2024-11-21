Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Principal Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Naresh Chauhan, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in a deliberate campaign to malign the Congress government in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Chauhan alleged that the opposition is attempting to politicize various issues under a larger conspiracy, particularly in light of recent developments involving the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Chauhan also addressed the High Court's recent decision to shut down 18 properties under the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department (HPTD). Acknowledging the judgment, he announced that the state government has formed a committee to assess the situation and suggest measures for improvement.

Criticizing the previous BJP government, he stated, "The Jairam Thakur-led government had proposed leasing or selling 16 tourism properties. This raises questions about their intent. Were these assets genuinely meant for development, or were they used as instruments for party funding? We will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter," said Chauhan.

Highlighting the financial challenges faced by the state, particularly after recent natural disasters, Chauhan appealed to the BJP for cooperation. He criticized the BJP leaders for mocking the government instead of offering constructive support.

On the issue of hotel closures flagged by the High Court, Chauhan clarified, "This does not mean that all institutions currently operating will be shut down. The government is committed to identifying areas for improvement and ensuring proper functioning of these properties." he said further.

Chauhan clarified the context of a recent High Court order to attach Himachal Bhawan property in Delhi. He revealed that this case dates back to 2009 during the BJP's tenure, concerning a 320 MW hydroelectric power project in Lahaul-Spiti.

He explained, "This case involves a payment of Rs 64 crores in upfront money by a company that failed to execute the project, leading to a loss of Rs 200 crores to the state exchequer. The matter has been in court ever since. Our government is committed to contesting it legally and ensuring justice." Chauhan said.

Drawing parallels, Chauhan pointed out a similar case during Jairam Thakur's BJP government involving Rs 280 crores from private players including the Adani Groups.

"The Congress government took legal action in this case, and the High Court ruled against the companies. We are confident of achieving a similar outcome in the ongoing matter," he said.

"Opposition members should focus on contributing positively during this critical period. What efforts are Himachal Pradesh's BJP MPs making to secure financial aid from the central government? The people of Himachal deserve answers," he said, urging BJP leaders to help secure a special financial package for the state.

Chauhan lauded the Congress government's achievements, emphasizing unique welfare measures like declaring orphaned children as "Children of the State" and introducing subsidies for milk. "These are landmark decisions, unprecedented in India. Can the opposition deny the progress we are making for the people of Himachal Pradesh?" he questioned.

He assured that the Congress government is open to constructive suggestions from the opposition but condemned BJP leaders for tarnishing the state's image in other states during election campaigns.

Reaffirming the Congress government's commitment to development, Chauhan announced plans to revisit tourism-related proposals from the BJP era. "We will reassess the proposals to lease or sell tourism properties made during Jairam Thakur's tenure. This government is focused on strengthening the rural economy, generating employment for youth, and making Himachal Pradesh a leading state," he said.

Chauhan also informed that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is on a one-day visit to Delhi to meet senior Congress leaders. "The discussions will include preparations for the celebration of our government's first anniversary in Bilaspur," he said

Chauhan strongly condemned what he described as the BJP's misuse of central agencies to defame the state government. "The Congress government will not be deterred by these attempts. We are working tirelessly to improve the state's economy and ensure the welfare of its people. BJP's efforts to destabilize us will not succeed," he added.

This press conference comes at a critical juncture, with Chauhan's remarks setting the stage for heightened political discourse in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

