Bhopal, November 21: A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur recently after she was harassed by her husband and in-laws over dowry. It is also learned that the minor girl was married off without informing the administration. Officials also said that the victim was mentally abused by her in-laws. After the incident came to light, the police booked the victim's in-laws and her parents under the POCSO Act.

According to a report in FPJ, the deceased girl, who was 17-year-old was married off by her parents, Acchelal Chaudhary and Geetabai, despite her being underage. It is also reported that the parents did not inform the police or local administration about their daughter's marriage. Soon after the wedding, the minor girl started facing harassment from her in-laws over dowry demands. Jabalpur Shocker: 2 Cousin Brothers Held for Killing Loan Recovery Agent After Failing to Deposit Instalment of Bike in Madhya Pradesh.

Officials said that the minor ended her life on July 23, as she was unable to bear the abuse. Initially, cops registered a case of murder against the deceased girl's in-laws. However, when they learned that the deceased girl's parents arranged "child marriage" and did not inform the police about the harassment faced by their daughter, they lodged a case under the POCSO Act against them.

CSP Lokesh Dawar confirmed the incident and said that an investigation had been launched into the matter. He also said that strict action will be taken against all those responsible.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

