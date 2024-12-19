Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Himachal Unit of the BJP continues its protest over the alleged serving of 'Junglee Murga' to CM Sukhwinder Sukku. On Thursday, former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur along with other party members held a protest on the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Thakur criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for serving "wild chicken" at an event, stating that killing wild roosters is a crime under the Wildlife Protection Act. He expressed surprise that the government decreed that cases should be registered against those who mentioned "wild chicken" on social media, including journalists and politicians.

"The administration's menu listed 'wild chicken' as the twelfth item, which is alarming given that killing wild roosters is a crime under the Wildlife Protection Act. The fact that wild roosters are found in jungles and aren't domesticated suggests that hunters must have killed them, making their inclusion in the menu highly questionable," he said.

"Furthermore, the Chief Minister's reference to 'wild chicken' is concerning. What's even more surprising is the Himachal Pradesh government's decree that anyone who mentions 'wild chicken' on social media will face a case, regardless of whether they're journalists or politicians. This has already led to a case being registered against our party member, Sudheer Sharma, which I believe is unfortunate," he added.

Meanwhile, Dharamshala MLA Sudheer Sharma said "The government is in a spot of bother but it is a good thing, it will be investigated even if it is done on this side or on that side, then the facts will be revealed itself. The action would be taken in accordance with the Wildlife Act. When this investigation starts, then those who have registered complaints also will be questioned."

Sukhu's participation at a recent event in Shimla sparked controversy after 'wild chicken,' a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, was reportedly on the dinner menu served to guests.

The incident, which came to light through a purported video shared by an animal welfare organization, has led to widespread condemnation from animal rights groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanding an apology and action against those responsible. The Chief Minister however denied consuming chicken although he acknowledged that it was served at the event.

At a public event in the remote Kufri area of Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhu attended a dinner where the menu included food with wild chicken, bichu booti (a local herb), and slices of bread made from maize and wheat.

Earlier, BJP state spokesperson Chetan Bharta demanded that Chief Minister Sukhu issue a public apology and take stringent action against those involved in serving the wild chicken. (ANI)

