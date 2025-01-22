New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The war of words between Bharatiya Janata Party and AAP ahead of Delhi polls continued on Tuesday with BJP leaders taking "chunavi Hindu" jibe at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and leaders of the ruling party in Delhi hitting back.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of insulting Sanatan Dharma and misinterpreting the sacred text, Ramcharitmanas. He also accused Kejriwal of "sudden interest in temples" alleging that he only remembers them when elections are near.

"The way Arvind Kejriwal has misinterpreted Shri Ramcharitmanas and has tried to insult the Sanatana, this is not the first time. These people are Adharmi. I don't know what his Nani (grandmother) recited to him, but he (Arvind Kejriwal) used to say that the Ram Temple should not be built. Now that the elections are coming up, he is remembering Ram Temple and all the other temples," Sachdeva told ANI.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in an interview with ANI, asked if the AAP leader understands the basics of Ramayana.

"I think he (Arvind Kejriwal) does not understand the basics of Ramayana. The second thing is that they become close to anyone, but now they are abusing Sikhs. If you want to abuse me, do that but why are you abusing the Sikh community," Puri said.

On January 20, Kejriwal warned the people of Vishwas Nagar not to fall into the "trap" of BJP.

Kejriwal had purportedly claimed that it was Ravan had turned into a golden deer to kidnap Sita. BJP leaders pointed out that it was demon Marich who had done so, according to Ramayan.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Kejriwal a "chunavi Hindu" saying that he has been exposed before people.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a 'Chunavi' Hindu'. He has little knowledge of Ramayana and could not recite it properly... The 'Chunavi' Hindu face of Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi and the country..."

However, Kejriwal hit back at BJP, alleging that the party admires "Ravan" because they have a "demonic nature."

"Yesterday I said that Ravana came as a golden deer and Mother Sita wanted that deer. They are saying that it was not Ravana (who came as a deer) but it was demon Marichi instead. The entire BJP is protesting outside my house and asking why I insulted Ravana. They love Ravana so much. They are of a demonic nature. I want to warn the people living in slums and poor sections of Delhi that these people will gulp you down like demons if they come to power," the former Delhi CM said.

AAP leader and Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the entire party immediately came in defence of Ravana, as if they are "descendants of Ravana".

The Delhi BJP also released the second part of their manifesto, promising financial support to students, increase the beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi, investigate major scams and initiate various welfare schemes for domestic workers and drivers.

The party has promised life insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh to domestic workers and auto/taxi drivers, and accident insurance.

Promising to provide free education to the needy, the party has said it will provide one-time Rs 15,000 financial assistance to students who are preparing for competitive exams, and also provide reimbursement of travel costs and application fees for the competitive exams.

Hardeep Puri also said there is a strong anti-incumbency against AAP.

"I think Kejriwal will be under a lot of pressure in the coming days...Kejriwalji, the time has come, you should accept your mistakes and worry about Delhi a bit, otherwise BJP will have to do it...As I said earlier, anti-incumbency is very strong, people are finding it difficult to breathe here, when the AQI is very poor, people celebrate because AQI is so bad that when it reaches Very Poor, we become happy...River Yamuna is 500-2000 times more polluted," he said. (ANI)

