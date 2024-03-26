Chandigarh, March 26: The BJP will contest the Lok Sabha polls on its own in Punjab, the party's state unit chief Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday. The announcement came amid a buzz over talks between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP for re-stitching their alliance for the parliamentary polls. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, the last phase of the seven-phase elections. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: No Alliance With SAD in Punjab, BJP to Contest Polls Alone, Announces Sunil Jakhar (Watch Video)

"The BJP is going to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab," Jakhar said on X. He said this decision was taken by the BJP following feedback from people and party workers. No BJP-BJD Alliance in Odisha: BJP To Go Solo in Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections in State, Says Party Leader Manmohan Samal

BJP to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab. ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਚ ਇੱਕਲੇ ਲੜਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। pic.twitter.com/FbzfaePNj3 — Sunil Jakhar(Modi Ka Parivar) (@sunilkjakhar) March 26, 2024

"The works done by the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not hidden from anyone," Jakhar said. The BJP leader also added that in the last 10 years, produce of farmers was procured at minimum support price.

