Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 20 (ANI): BJP workers staged protests in Chikkamagaluru and Belagavi on Wednesday, condemning the arrest of party leader and MLC CT Ravi.

In Chikkamagaluru, BJP workers gathered to demand the release of council member CT Ravi, accusing the state government of targeting opposition leaders. Following Ravi's arrest, BJP leaders called for a bandh in Chikkamagaluru.

The Chikkamagaluru district BJP organised the bandh, prompting a heavy police presence in the city. Security was tightened, with police deployed at key locations, including Hanumanthappa Circle.

In Belagavi, BJP leaders and workers protested at Chennamma Circle. The protest was led by Opposition Leader R Ashoka and State BJP President BY Vijayendra.

Ravi was arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Karnataka cabinet minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar after an FIR was lodged against him.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar addressed the alleged derogatory remarks made by CT Ravi during the Karnataka Legislative Assembly session. Speaking to reporters at her residence in Belagavi, she expressed distress over the incident.

Hebbalkar recounted, "After completing the protest (against the remarks of Amit Shah), I was sitting quietly in my seat. At that time, CT Ravi called Rahul Gandhi a drug addict. In response, I asked, 'Even you have been in accidents--does that make you a murderer?'"

She further alleged that CT Ravi used derogatory words against her following this exchange. "I am also a mother. People look up to me, and I hope thousands are inspired to enter politics because of me," she added.

Earlier, Vijayendra alleged that the police acted under pressure from the state government. "The Speaker has already ruled on what CT Ravi said on the floor of the House. We must also wait for the FSL report. At the same time, the attitude of the Police Department, probably the entire department, has succumbed to the pressure from the Minister and the State Government. Yesterday, there was a severe injury on the head of CT Ravi. Even then he was not taken to the hospital. All night he was not offered even a drop of water... Is CT Ravi a terrorist? He is a respected MLC, former minister," Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra also called for statewide protest against the arrest. "The way the state government has handled this issue is unpardonable. They treated CT Ravi like a terrorist. We will take further action after consulting our advocates and experts. We have called for protests across the state, in all district headquarters. We are taking this issue very seriously," he added.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader was arrested and brought to the district court by Belagavi police. Before being taken to court, he underwent a medical checkup at the Mutag Health Center in Belagavi.

Ravi has also filed a counter-complaint at the Khanapura police station in Belagavi, accusing Congress leaders Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Chamaraja Hattiholi, DK Shivakumar, Saddam, and others of attempting to kill him.

He alleged that the police brought him to the Khanapura police station without providing a reason. "Police brought me to Khanapura police station around 8 pm. They didn't tell me in which case they brought me. They're not registering my complaint; they're not even filing a zero FIR. If something happens to me, the Congress government must take responsibility," CT Ravi claimed.

CT Ravi has been suspended from the Legislative Council, but Hebbalkar declined to comment on his suspension. (ANI)

