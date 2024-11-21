Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 21 (ANI): Reacting over the exit polls of the recently concluded Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul showed confidence and said the BJP government is going to be formed in both the states because of developmental works done there, unlike in West Bengal, where only Trinamool Congress leaders take away the benefits from housing schemes.

Paul also emphasised having a strong government at the centre level citing examples of Palestine, Ukraine and Bangladesh.

Also Read | Manipur Unrest: Additional Central Force Arrive in Trouble-Torn State After Home Minister Amit Shah's Decision To Deploy 50 CAPF Units Following Emergency Meet in Delhi.

"We (BJP) formed the government in Haryana and our government will be formed in Jharkhand and Maharashtra too...The reason behind it is development...In West Bengal, the poor people don't get homes only the TMC leaders get homes...The safety of women is also very important," she said on Thursday.

"Given the situation in Palestine, Ukraine, Bangladesh it is very important to have a strong government...The people trust the leadership of PM Modi and that's why people like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee make anti-India statements...," she said.

Also Read | PM Modi on India-Guyana Similarities: 'Democracy First, Humanity First Our Mantra', Says PM Narendra Modi in Guyana's Parliament (Watch Video).

According to Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance could win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi could get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats. Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats.

Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats and others 6-8 seats. 'Peoples Pulse' projected Mahayuti scoring a decisive victory by getting 175-195 seats. It said Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to get 85-112 seats and 'others' winning 7-12 seats. The majority mark in Maharashtra assembly is 145 and the elections saw a keen contest between Mahayuti and MVA. It was the first assembly poll in the state after splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

In Jharkhand, exit polls predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance could come to power replacing the JMM-led alliance. Elections were held in two phases for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. According to Chanakya Strategies exit poll, BJP-led NDA is likely to win 45-50 seats in the state while JMM-led alliance would win 35-38 seats. It said others could get 3-5 seats. Peoples Pulse exit poll said that the NDA may get 44-53 seats, JMM-led alliance 25-37 seats and others 5-9 seats.

The BJP-led alliance included the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist). Matrize exit poll said NDA is poised to win 42-47 seats, INDIA bloc 25-30 seats and others 1-4 seats. The first phase of the Jharkhand polls was held in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13.

The results for all 81 constituencies will be declared on November 23, alongside those for Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls across several states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)