Imphal, Dec 17 (PTI) A mortar was found at Khongampat in Manipur's Imphal East district on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces cordoned off the area and later defused the bomb, they said.

The spot is a few hundred metres from a BSF camp and nearly one-and-a-half km from the private residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a police officer said.

The mortar was discovered by locals in the fields of Khongampat in the morning, he said.

Investigation is underway.

