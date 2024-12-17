Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday questioned the Telangana government over the cost of the proposed beautification project to revive the Musi River. She criticized the government for applying for a loan of Rs 4,000 crore without proper details about the project.

Kavitha also alleged state government demolished the houses of locals residing near the Musi River without providing any compensation.

"The Congress government in Telangana is taking up a project to clean river Musi for Rs 1.5-lakh crore. When we look at the project for cleaning River Ganga, it has cost Rs 42,000 crore till now. Similarly, projects for cleaning rivers Sabarmati and Narmada. Here, Congress govt has given no details of the project and suddenly applied for a Rs 4000 crore loan from the World Bank," she said.

"Today, we have exposed this non-transparent attitude of the Congress govt both in Council and Assembly. In the name of Musi River cleaning, they (the Telangana govt) are damaging the houses of people in the local area there and also giving no compensation. BRS stands with the poor people living near the Musi River," Kavitha added.

Earlier in September, CM Revanth Reddy announced plans to develop historic buildings located along the Musi River as a famous tourist spot.

The CM said that the government is committed to promoting the tourism sector along with making Telangana a welfare state. The State Tourism Department signed an agreement with CII for the restoration of several ancient Stepwells in Hyderabad.

Speaking on this occasion, CM Revanth Reddy said, "The government has taken up the Musi Riverfront development project ambitiously."

The CM criticised the previous government for neglecting the numerous historical buildings, which have reached dilapidated conditions in the city.

CM Revanth Reddy said, "The state government has taken up the renovation of the old assembly building and the state legislative council will be shifted to the renovated buildings soon. The famous Jubilee Hall, which is the house of the Legislative Council, has historical significance." (ANI)

