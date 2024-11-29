Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (AN): In a powerful display of commitment Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kavitha Kalvakuntla joined Padyatra to Telangana Bhavan to mark Diksha Diwas on Friday.

The Padyatra was held in honour of the pivotal hunger strike led by former Chief Minister and Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party Supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) fifteen years ago that laid the foundation for Telangana's statehood.

Speaking to media K Kavitha said, "In the history of our country, after the freedom struggle, the Telangana movement stands as a testament to peaceful and constitutional agitation. KCR Garu's fast unto death became the turning point that inspired many other movements across India."

"Today, we celebrate not just his sacrifice, but the victory of our people and the unprecedented development Telangana has achieved under his leadership", she added.

Highlighting the widespread celebrations across villages, towns, and mandal headquarters, BRS Party leader MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla emphasized the day's significance as a beacon for future generations by saying, "This day teaches us how to fight for our rights with dignity and resolve. Telangana's development has become a global model, and we owe this progress to KCR Garu's vision." (ANI)

