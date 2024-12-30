Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], December 30 (ANI): Amid ruckus in the political circles over funeral arrangements made for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday lashed out at Congress for "disrespecting" former PM PV Narsimha Rao for not conducting his last rites in Delhi.

"It is a well-known fact that the Congress government has ignored PV Narasimha Rao and disrespected him. They did not conduct his last rites in Delhi. In Telangana, we have respected him. We celebrated his birth centenary. We built a huge memorial here in Hyderabad. However, as a former Prime Minister, I believe PV Narasimha Rao should have his own memorial (in Delhi)," Kavitha told ANI.

Saying that the discussion happening about former PM Manmohan Singh was "unfortunate," she demanded that there should be a memorial built for him and former PM Narsimha Rao in Delhi.

"Whatever discussion is happening about Manmohan Singh is very unfortunate. The memorial should be immediately built. I'm happy that the government has declared mourning days but a memorial for Manmohan Singh should be built, this is my demand. Along with him, we demand that PV Narasimha Rao's memorial is also built in Delhi," Kavitha said.

She further hit out at the Congress government in Telangana over the 'increase' in crimes against women. She said that the state government has failed to give attention to the safety of women since there was a 10 per cent increase in the crime rate.

"There is a rape case every third hour and there is a kidnapping case every fifth hour," the BRS MLC said, adding that this was never the situation in Telangana.

A war of words has broken out between political parties over the cremation of Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat with Congress leader criticising the central government for allegedly disrespecting Dr Singh by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat instead of Rajghat.

The Congress claimed that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to hold the ceremony at Rajghat, but they refused, showing "narrow-mindedness" and "hatred" towards the former PM.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday accused the Congress party of "creating" a controversy over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and building a memorial for him. He highlighted that former PM Narsimha Rao's body wasn't even brought to the AICC headquarters. (ANI)

