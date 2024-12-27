New Delhi [India], December 27 : The Delhi Police has initiated a case against individuals involved in a voter ID card forgery scam following a complaint from the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of AC-52 (Okhla).

The complaint, filed at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station, alleges that four individuals submitted fake documents for the purpose of new voter registrations and address shifting.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, December 27: IndusInd Bank, Gensol Engineering and Jubilant FoodWorks Among Shares That Are Likely To Remain in Focus on Friday.

The case has been registered under relevant sections, including Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for forgery for the purpose of cheating and Section 340 of the IPC for using forged documents as genuine. These provisions address serious offences related to document falsification and fraudulent activities.

The Delhi Police have launched an investigation to identify the accused individuals involved in the fraudulent activities. Authorities are also exploring the possibility of any accomplices or larger networks that may be operating behind these incidents.

Also Read | Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Condolences Pour in from Across the Globe on Demise of Former Prime Minister.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the accused individuals and any possible accomplices or networks involved in these fraudulent activities.

Meanwhile, after Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of conspiring to delete the names of Purvanchalis from electoral rolls, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said that Arvind Kejriwal is making false allegations and by saying this, he is insulting the voters of Delhi.

Hitting out at the AAP-led Delhi government, Khandelwal said that Arvind Kejriwal and AAP have done nothing for the development of Delhi in the last ten years.

"In the last ten years, Arvind Kejriwal and AAP have done nothing for the development of Delhi... Looking at the Delhi assembly elections, he is seeing his defeat, so Arvind Kejriwal is making false allegations... By saying that Delhi voters can be bought, he (Arvind Kejriwal) is insulting the voters of Delhi..." Khandelwal told ANI on Wednesday.

On December 20, former Delhi Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of conspiring to delete the names of Purvanchalis from electoral rolls ahead of the Delhi Assembly election due in February. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)