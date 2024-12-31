New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court sentenced two accused including Rayabharapu Venkata Lakshmi (RVL) Narasimha Rao then Assistant Commissioner Of Central Excise & Customs ((Retired IRS Officer) Kakinada, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and his wife Rayabharapu Gowri Ratnam to three years imprisonment with a total fine of Rs two lakh in a disproportionate assets case, said a press release from CBI on Monday.

CBI had registered the instant case against the accused. It was alleged that during the check period from 01.07.2007 to 04.08.2011, the accused R.V.L. Narasimha Rao, IRS, while working as a public servant with the Department of Customs, had movable and immovable properties in his name and the name of his wife, disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of approximately Rs 31.20 lakh (Percentage of DA: 71.81 per cent) which he could not satisfactorily account for R. Gowri Ratnam, by allowing her husband to acquire assets in her name beyond her pecuniary resources, abetted the commission of offence, the release said.

Also Read | New Year 2025 Celebrations: Mumbai-Goa Highway Faces Traffic Congestion Due to Extra Rush of Vehicles Ahead of New Year.

The Special Judge Court for CBI Cases, Visakhapatnam ordered CBI to initiate appropriate proceedings to confiscate the properties equal to the disproportionate assets of approximately Rs 27.57 lakh, the release mentioned.

Earlier on December 28, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had apprehended the Zonal Incharge (Senior Superintendent of Sales) of Mother Dairy's South Zone in Delhi for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000. According to an official release from the probe agency, the CBI registered a case based on the complaint against the accused Zonal Incharge.

Also Read | Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Father-Son Duo Shoot Stray Dog ‘Wolfy’ With Air Gun in Lokhandwala for Barking Continuously, Detained by Police.

The allegations were the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant for not cancelling his distributorship. After negotiation, the accused agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 45,000, the agency said. Acting on the complaint, the CBI set up a trap and caught the accused red-handed as he accepted the bribe. In addition to the arrest, CBI officials have initiated searches at both the residential and official premises of the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)