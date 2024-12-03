New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Central Government, on Tuesday through the Ministry of Law and Justice, notified the appointment of Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a post on X, stated that "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consulting the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India."

The Supreme Court Collegium, last week recommended the elevation of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan as a judge of the apex court.

The Collegium consisting of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and Abhay S Oka took the decision in the meeting.

"While recommending his (Justice Manmohan) name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the Bench of Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court of Delhi. The Supreme Court Collegium has, therefore, unanimously recommended that Justice Manmohan be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," the Collegium resolution stated.

The Supreme Court was currently functioning with 32 judges as against its sanctioned strength of 34.

Justice Manmohan was born in Delhi on December 17, 1962. He did his schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba Road and went on to receive his B.A. (Hons.) in History from Hindu College of University of Delhi.

He attended Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi and received his LL.B. in 1987, and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council of Delhi in the same year.

He practiced primarily in the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Delhi in civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademark and service litigation.

Justice Manmohan served as a senior panel advocate for the government of India in the High Court of Delhi and the Supreme Court of India.

He was designated senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in January 2003.

Later he was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008, and was made permanent on December 17, 2009. (ANI)

