Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Saturday said that Centre should announce that arecanut is not injurious to health, responding to the WHO's classification of it as a cancer-causing.

"The government of India should respond and say it (arecanut) is not injurious to health, and they should safeguard the interests of the farmers," Bangarappa told ANI.

He termed the BJP's convention for arecanut growers in Shivamogga, where Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to attend later today, "just for publicity".

Bangarappa asked the the Centre to establish a 500 crore reasearch Centre for arecanut growers in Shivamogga as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah years back.

"10 years ago, Amit Shah came to Shimoga and said that we are going to invest about 500 crores for research centre. 10 years over they have been sitting on the promise. They (BJP) have called this (arecanut growers' convention) just for publicity," Bangarappa told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan held a discussion with Karnataka Agriculture Minister Chaluvaryaswamy regarding the development of the state's agricultural sector.

Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge and the State's top officials were present at the meeting.

After the meeting Shivraj Singh Chouhan, told ANI that the State had asked for more Central funds for mechanisation schemes in agricultural sector.

"More than 4 lakh houses are being allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana... This financial year, we have given about 7.5 lakh houses to Karnataka under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana... Karnataka has asked for more funds for mechanisation schemes in which farmers are given subsidies for agricultural mechanization," Chouhan said.

"I have asked them to utilise the funds that were released earlier, and we will work to release additional funds. Karnataka also asked about staff under the ATMA scheme, so we will work to increase it... Today, we also released Rs 97 crore for watershed, because earlier funds have been used," he added. (ANI)

