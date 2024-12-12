Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 12 (ANI): The security forces were engaged in an exchange of fire with Naxals at the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning, police said.

According to Bastar police, the encounter was underway from 3 am today in the jungle of Abujhmadh.

"Exchange of fire between security forces and Naxalites underway since 3 am in the forest of Southern Abujhmad on Dantewada Narayanpur border," Bastar Police said.

A search operation was launched and is underway, they added.

More details are awaited.

A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district earlier on Wednesday. Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav said that two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the area. (ANI)

