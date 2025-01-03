Gariaband (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 3 (ANI): As many as three Naxals were killed in the exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Friday, police said.

As per the Gariaband Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jitendra Chandrakar, the encounter is still underway.

Also Read | Kurla Shocker: Woman Stabs Mother to Death With Knife in Mumbai for ‘Loving Elder Sister More’, Informs Brother About Murder Before Surrendering.

Further details are awaited.

In December last year, two CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in the exchange of fire with Naxals as they were securing a forward base established in the forest area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for 2 New Delhi University Campuses, Veer Savarkar College (Watch Video).

In a separate episode, two naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Nendra-Punnur forests under the Basaguda Police station area.

A total of two 12-bore guns, naxal uniforms, literature, explosives and other naxal materials have been recovered from the spot,

Earlier on Wednesday, as many as 11 Naxalites, including Vimla Chandra Sidam, alias Tarakka, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore, surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

The 11 Naxalites, including 8 women and 3 men, surrendered at Gadchiroli Police Headquarters. They had bounties totalling more than Rs 1 crore on their heads. The Chhattisgarh government had also announced a bounty on them.

Among the surrendered was Tarakka Sidam, the head of the Dandakaranya Zonal Committee and wife of Bhupati, who had been involved in Naxalism for 34 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)