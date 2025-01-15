New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): In a bid to enhance voter awareness ahead of the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R. Alice Vaz launched a fleet of over 3,000 auto-rickshaws across the city's 70 constituencies on Wednesday. The initiative aims to motivate citizens to exercise their voting rights, according to an official statement.

The statement emphasised that, in a significant step to promote voter awareness ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, R. Alice Vaz, flagged off a fleet of specially designed autos today.

These auto-rickshaws will operate across all 70 Assembly constituencies, spreading awareness about the democratic process and encouraging active voter participation. Over 3,000 vehicles have been deployed for this extensive campaign.

The initiative aims to reach every nook and corner of the city, emphasising the significance of casting a vote as a fundamental democratic right. Addressing the gathering, R. Alice Vaz stated, "Voting is not just a right but a responsibility that strengthens the foundation of democracy. "Through this campaign, we hope to inspire every eligible voter in Delhi to come forward and make their voice heard."

The autos, adorned with vibrant posters and slogans, will serve as mobile awareness units, disseminating information about voting procedures, polling dates, and the importance of every single vote.

This innovative approach is part of a broader effort by the Election Commission to ensure maximum voter turnout and inclusive participation in the upcoming elections.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. (ANI)

