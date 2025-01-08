New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met his finance counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed in detail his ministry's key Budget proposals for boosting the agricultural sector and raising farmers income.

The minister discussed the proposals of all four departments -- agriculture, ICAR, rural development, and land resources.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Around 56,000 Square Meters of Dense Forests Created in Prayagraj Using Miyawaki Technique.

"We met the FM and gave suggestions on what could be better for these departments in the Budget," Chouhan told reporters after the meeting.

The minister had a comprehensive discussion on the concerns raised by farmers, processors, and stakeholders during the interactions.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Minor Rape Victim Dies After Delivering Baby Boy at Hospital in Shimla.

Senior officials from agriculture and rural development ministries were present in the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)