New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended warm wishes to all citizens on Christmas, highlighting the festival's universal message of hope, compassion, and solidarity on Wednesday.

In a post on X, VP Dhankhar mentioned, "Warm greetings to all on Christmas. May this joyous occasion illuminate homes across our nation with warmth, love, and harmony. Let the message of peace and goodwill that brings guide us in our journey toward a stronger nation."

The spirit of Christmas, as highlighted in his post, offers a universal message of hope, compassion, and solidarity. The teachings of Christ, particularly relevant in today's world, serve as a powerful reminder of the fundamental importance of empathy, understanding, and mutual respect among all citizens. These timeless principles align closely with our constitutional values of fraternity, equality, and justice, which further guide our nation's progress.

"As we celebrate this joyous occasion, it is also crucial to remember those who are less fortunate. Let us rededicate ourselves to building an inclusive society where every citizen has the opportunity to prosper and flourish", trhe post added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Christmas on Wednesday. She wished for everyone to enjoy a celebration filled with "peace, joy, and the light of kindness and love."

"May the spirit of Christmas illuminate our hearts with compassion and fill our days with kindness and joy. Wishing you and your loved ones a celebration filled with peace, joy, and the light of kindness and love," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X today.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended Christmas greetings, underscoring the values of compassion for all living beings and concern for those in need. He added that the festival underscores the need to follow the ideals of sacrifice, service, redemption, and amity.

"To my fellow citizens, I extend warm wishes on Christmas, which embodies the ideals of forgiveness, peace, and unity. The festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ underscores the need to follow the ideals of sacrifice, service, redemption, and amity," Kharge said in a post on X. "The values of compassion for all living beings and concern for those in need imbue this joyous occasion with a unique spirit of sharing. May these festivities usher in a new era of hope, happiness, and prosperity for all. Merry Christmas!" he added. (ANI)

