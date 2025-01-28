New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): In a significant step towards empowering women in security forces, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to establish its first Mahila Reserve Battalion in Nuh, Haryana, said a press statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the creation of 1,025 posts for the battalion on November 11, 2024. Haryana has allocated 50 acres of land for the project, which received MHA clearance for its location plan on January 24, 2025.

The battalion aims to address the increasing demand for women personnel in the Delhi NCR region, home to key CISF units such as the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Parliament House Complex, and Central Government Building Security. The upcoming Jewar International Airport will further elevate this need.

With the battalion located in Nuh, CISF will ensure cost-effective and rapid deployment of trained women personnel during high-alert situations. The facility will feature modern security gadgets to meet evolving operational requirements.

Additionally, CISF has secured land at Indri village in Nuh for relocating its 1st Reserve Battalion, currently stationed temporarily at Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh. The proximity of the two battalions will enhance CISF's ability to secure sensitive installations across Delhi NCR.

This dual establishment in Nuh will streamline operations, improve readiness, and bolster CISF's capability to address security needs efficiently.

In November 2024, in a firm step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enhancing women's participation in every field of nation-building, the government approved the establishment of the first all-women battalion of the CISF.

To be raised as an elite troop, the Mahila Battalion will shoulder the responsibility of protecting the nation's critical infrastructure, like airports and metro rails, and providing VIP security as commandos. The strength of Mahila Reserve Battalion is 1025 of different ranks headed by Senior Mahila Commandant. (ANI)

