Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): In light of the Tech Growth Conclave 2025 held in Indore on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav applauded the large-scale participation and acknowledged the achievements of the recently launched schemes: Youva Shakti Mission for youth, Garib Kalyan Mission for the poor, the Farmers Welfare Mission for farmers, and the Women Empowerment Mission for women.

"The kind of response the IT sector has received in Indore yesterday is encouraging for us. The 4 policies adopted by our government regarding the employment of youth, the progress of Madhya Pradesh, and the adoption of new technology are amazing, and we have left behind many other states. We hope that Madhya Pradesh will prosper in the fields of science and technology," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Rafale Deal: India, France Ink Intergovernmental Agreement Sealing INR 64,000 Crore Pact To Procure 26 Rafale Fighter Jets for Indian Navy (Watch Video).

The Tech Growth Conclave 2025 was held at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Sunday. The event was attended by many leading investors and industrialists.

Speaking about the series of farmers' fairs to be held this year across all divisions of Madhya Pradesh, Yadav said that such initiatives are being taken so that the state government can "walk hand in hand" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Passes Resolution Denouncing Pahalgam Terror Attack; Omar Abdullah Says 'Failed as CM' (Watch Video).

"On May 3, a big and modern agricultural fair will be held in Mandsaur district that will feature highly-advanced farming methods and tools which can be used across different areas of agriculture. We are taking such initiatives so that the Madhya Pradesh government can walk hand in hand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The Chief Minister also held a review meeting on Bhopal-related development works, which was attended by Bhopal district officials.

Additionally, Yadav welcomed five new cheetah cubs born at Kuno National Park, highlighting that it is a "matter of great pleasure" that the cheetah population has been continuously increasing.

"Welcome new guests to Kuno... It is a matter of great pleasure that the population of cheetahs is continuously increasing in Kuno National Park," the Chief Minister posted on X on Sunday (April 27).

Yadav mentioned that a five-year-old cheetah, Nirva, had recently given birth to five cubs, while sharing their videos as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)