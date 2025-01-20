Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], January 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in a roadshow in support of BJP's municipal president candidate Kishore Bhatt and other councillor candidates from the Uttarkashi Municipal Area.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, CM Dhami expressed confidence that a triple-engine government will be formed in all municipal bodies across the state, given the overwhelming public support.

Also Read | Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO: Check GMP, Price Band, Subscription Status and Other Details.

During his roadshow, CM Dhami highlighted his government's initiatives, including the launch of the winter journey in the state, which is expected to boost the economy.

CM Dhami also mentioned that over 19 thousand youths have been provided government jobs in the last three years and emphasised his government's commitment to overall development in areas such as health, education, and infrastructure.

Also Read | ICSI CSEET Results 2025 Released: CS Executive Entrance Test Result Declared on icsi.edu, Know How to Check Result Here.

The Chief Minister also assured strict action against those involved in cow slaughter and other activities that hurt religious sentiments, as well as conversion, land jihad, and rioting in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, Dhami held a public meeting in Kashipur city and expressed his support for the BJP candidates of Kashipur in the municipal elections in Sainik Colony, Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami criticised the Congress party, accusing it of being deeply involved in corruption.

"The Congress is neck-deep in corruption. Congress candidates in Kashipur are ashamed to put the photos of top leaders of their party on their banners and posters. Even Rahul Gandhi's photo is missing from the banner poster," said CM Dhami.

CM Dhami said that the BJP has always given priority to the development of the state and many welfare schemes are being run for the youth, women, elderly and farmers in the state under the party.

The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand has officially announced the dates for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25.

The elections will be held for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state on January 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)