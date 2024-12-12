Patna (Bihar) [India], December 12 (ANI): Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin said on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth has extended an invitation to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and the Bihar Governor to attend the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

"The Kumbh is taking place after 12 years in Prayagraj. Everyone should participate in it," Nabin said.

"Two ministers have come on behalf of the CM Yogi Adityanath and the UP government to invite CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlenkar, and all of us to visit the Mahakumbh," Nabin told reporters in Patna.

Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, CM Yogi personally reviewed preparations in Mahakumbhnagar on Thursday. Following his directives, arrangements are underway at the Sangam to facilitate seamless rituals and worship.

According to a release, Brahmins, priests, and pandas will be present at the venue to guide and assist devotees in performing rituals, ensuring they do not face any difficulties.

The Yogi Adityanath government is committed to making the Mahakumbh 2025 the grandest yet, with a focus on offering a warm and well-organised welcome to pilgrims from across the globe. In line with the Chief Minister's vision, special arrangements are being implemented to enhance the safety and comfort of female devotees.

As per the release, SDM Mahakumbhnagar, Abhinav Pathak, stated that 12 special units are being established to cater to women pilgrims at the Sangam. Each unit will measure 25 metres in length and 6 metres in width and will be equipped with changing rooms to ensure convenience after rituals and bathing.

Additionally, old and dilapidated boats are being removed from the Sangam area and replaced with newly constructed floating jetties, which are being decorated with vibrant flowers to add aesthetic appeal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on December 13 to review development works for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. During his visit to Prayagraj, he will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,670 crore.

According to an official release, PM Modi will arrive in Prayagraj, at approximately 12:15 PM, and will perform puja and darshan at Sangam Nose. This will be followed by a puja at Akshay Vata Vriksh around 12:40 PM, along with darshan and puja at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop. At around 1:30 PM, the Prime Minister is scheduled to walk through the Mahakumbh exhibition site.

Subsequently, at 2 PM, he will inaugurate and launch a series of development projects worth over Rs 6,670 crore in Prayagraj. (ANI)

