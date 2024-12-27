Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the extensive preparations being undertaken for Mahakumbh 2025.

According to an official release, the Shankaracharya stated that CM Yogi's efforts reflect not only his dedication to organising the Kumbh but also his commitment to advancing the state's development.

"The development work in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh is commendable, and CM Yogi Adityanath deserves recognition for his dedication to organising the festival. All saints and residents of the state express their gratitude for his efforts in driving Uttar Pradesh forward," said the Shankaracharya.

He also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi in fostering a cultural revival and uniting people in support of Sanatan Dharma across the state and the country.

The Uttar Pradesh government is making extensive preparations to ensure that the grand and divine Mahakumbh, set to commence in January 2025, becomes a spectacular celebration of Sanatan culture.

Over Rs6,000 crore has been allocated for this initiative. Development projects, including the widening and beautification of roads leading to the Sangam, have transformed Prayagraj, leaving no part of the city untouched.

Acknowledging these efforts, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati remarked that the upcoming Kumbh festival in Prayagraj would be a grand and divine event. He praised the remarkable development work carried out under the leadership of CM Yogi, highlighting the excellent arrangements and the significant expansion of the festival area.

He also appreciated the dedication of employees and officials from various departments, extending gratitude to CM Yogi and offering his best wishes for continued progress.

Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati further expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and CM Yogi for landmark projects such as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwanath Corridor in Kashi, the Vindhya Corridor, and the development of religious sites across Uttar Pradesh and the nation.

He remarked that under their leadership, the country is experiencing a cultural renaissance. "Both leaders are deeply committed to Hindu culture and traditions, striving to revive Sanatan Dharma and inspiring people to contribute to the progress of society, the nation, and religion," he said.

He emphasised that these efforts are yielding far-reaching results, with followers of Sanatan Dharma becoming increasingly aware of and connected to their cultural heritage. He credited PM Modi and CM Yogi for this cultural awakening.

On the issue of Sambhal, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati advocated for the restoration of all buried and hidden temples, ensuring they benefit society. Regarding the Places of Worship Act in the Supreme Court, he underlined the importance of respecting and adhering to the court's decision.

Addressing CM Yogi and PM Modi's slogan, "Ek Rahenge, Toh Safe Rahenge" (If united, we stay safe), he urged people to embrace unity, recognising that all are part of Indian culture and should resist attempts to divide society.

Speaking about the Mahakumbh's global significance, he noted that people from across India and the world would gather to take a holy dip at the Sangam, seeking spiritual blessings and fulfilment of their wishes. (ANI)

