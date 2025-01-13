Chandigarh [India], January 13 (ANI): A thin layer of fog blanketed Chandigarh on Monday morning as the cold wave gripped the city.

According to the data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh recorded a temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius at 11.30 am today.

Also Read | PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in Ganderbal District, To Inaugurate Sonamarg Tunnel, Address Rally (Watch Video).

As per the Met Department, the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum is anticipated at around 19 degrees Celsius.

Cities like Amritsar recorded a temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 16.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 12.8 degrees Celsius, Ambala 16 degrees Celsius, Hisar 12.6 degrees Celsius and Karnal 7.2 degrees Celsius, as of 11.30 am.

Also Read | Raigad Shocker: Class 8 Student Kills Classmate During Heated Argument Over Doing Drugs in Pen, Dumps Body in Bushes; Detained.

On Sunday, the city received a light spell of rain.

The whole of north India is battling with inclement weather conditions and dense fog as the winter season set in.

Meanwhile, cold weather continued to persist in Delhi and a thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital in the morning causing a dip in visibility and affecting the schedules of many trains.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature at Delhi's Palam has been recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius today.

As cold waves envelop the national capital, several flights are delayed at IGI Airport due to fog. Homeless individuals seek refuge in night shelters in the national capital as the winter chill intensifies in northern India.

Several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions today, while some trains have also been cancelled. Purushottam Express experienced the longest delay of 311 minutes, followed by Poorva Express, which was delayed by 198 minutes. Shramjeevi Express and JBP NZM SF Express reported delays of 197 minutes and 187 minutes, respectively.

Other affected trains included the Rajendra Nagar Patna Tejas Express (124 minutes), YPR Dee Duronto Express (154 minutes), and Suhaildev Express (105 minutes). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)