Mount Abu (Rajasthan) [India], December 12 (ANI): Rajasthan's popular hill station, Mount Abu is experiencing freezing conditions as the minimum temperature dipped to 2.8°C on Thursday and a maximum touching 15.8°C.

The chill winds during morning and evening hours envelops the region.

This rapid plunge has brought with it a biting cold, the landscape in a pristine layer of snow. Windscreens of parked vehicles, grassy fields, and even outdoor furniture have become canvas for the delicate frost, painting a scene of wintery wonder.

The tourists visiting hill station to experience the picturesque winter mornings and evenings, amid chilly weather.

Visuals from the area showed tourists relishing Rajasthani cuisine and warming themselves by bonfires. Markets buzz with activity as visitors enjoy the picturesque landscapes. Locals report a sharp increase in the chill, with forecasts indicating further drops in temperatures, signaling harsher weather in the coming days.

A local said,"It was a very cold night. Today, it was very cold. The temperature was minus 3 degrees. There are many restaurants here. On the tables, in the parking, on the cars, everything was covered with snow. It was very cold.It was very cold. It was very difficult to go out in the morning, in the evening, in the night. It was minus 3 degrees.We had to rely on firewood. It is very cold."

One tourist named Sushant Patange, said, "We have come from Pune. This is our first trip to Mount Abu. So, it is much colder here than Pune. Like, the temperature at night was almost 8-10 degrees. We experienced the same in the morning.In the day, when we went to Guru Shikar's place, it was a little hot because of the sun. Later, after 3-3.30 pm, the temperature dropped again. Now, this feeling is very good.Like, you can see, I am wearing a monkey cap, a muffler, and a jacket. So, it is fun to roam outside. But, without hand gloves or woolen clothes, it is really difficult."

Another tourist said "It is very cold.It is minus 3 degrees. Here, Rabri, Jalebi, everything is sold well in winter. The weather here is very cold.We came here to eat ice cream. The public here is very good, in Mount Abu. It is good." (ANI)

