Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday expressed confidence about Congress winning all the three assembly constituencies in the state where by-polls are held. He also voiced confidence about congress along with its alliance partners coming to power in Maharashtra, without engaging in 'resort politics'.

Results for by-polls to the state's Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna Assembly constituencies that were held on November 13, and Maharashtra Assembly polls on November 20, will be declared on Saturday.

"The exit polls will fail, we will win all the three seats. In Channapatna, I said I'm the candidate irrespective of whoever contests from the party, I'm the candidate and I'm the face. If we lose, it is my loss..." Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, he has campaigned in more than 8-10 consistencies in Maharashtra for Assembly polls there, and is confident of the party winning the polls.

"....without any 'resort politics', we will be able to form the government there (Maharashtra), this is my hope and confidence," he said in response to a question on 'resort politics'.

Asked, in case of hung assembly in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, is there a possibility of Congress MLAs being shifted to Karnataka under his supervision, Shivakumar said, "some national media are reporting this, as far as I'm concerned no leader of AICC has approached or spoken to me. I'm not involved in this. If they call me it is a different issue, but we don't have any such plans."

Shivakumar urged the centre to immediately take action and arrest billionaire Gautam Adani, following the US filing civil and criminal charges against him and seven others over a multi-million-dollar bribery scheme.

"I would like to request the Prime Minister, the image of the government is important, the image of the country is important, and his (Modi) image is also important....we appeal to the PM to book a criminal case against him (Adani) and arrest him...shareholders interest should also be protected," he added.

Responding to a question on whether the state government will initiate any action against Adani group in the state where it has businesses, the Deputy CM said, "The central government should start criminal proceedings, after that if they write to us we will do whatever has to be....there should be a plan of action from the central government, since it is international crime."

Asked if the state government will not have any contract with the company ahead, Shivakumar said, "I won't say that. I can't tell that. If there are clean projects without any corruption.....I won't discuss it now, let's see..."

Replying to a question whether any disciplinary action will be taken against Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for referring to Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as "Kaalia" (dark-skinned), which the NDA had slammed as a "racist" slur, the DCM said, the matter will be discussed internally in the party.

"I have spoken to him (Khan) personally, he is an important worker and leader. Emotionally he has spoken, I have told him it is not right. CM has also spoken to him. Internally we will discuss, I don't want to discuss in the media. We also make mistakes. We have to set right the people, we will see," he said.

Several Congress party office-bearers have been pushing the party to crack the whip against Khan, a lawmaker from Chamarajpet, accusing him of causing damage and embarrassment to the party. They also feel that his remarks had an adverse impact on the party's prospects in the Channapatna Assembly segment.

