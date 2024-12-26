Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 26 (ANI): The Congress Party on Thursday announced the launch of a massive nationwide public outreach campaign, the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, to be held between 26 January 2025 and 26 January 2026, with participation from all party leaders.

In a statement, the party also announced the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan, which will commence with a rally in Belagavi on 27 December 2024 and conclude with a rally in Mhow on 26 January 2025, marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution.

"The CWC met today in Belagavi, Karnataka, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's historic presidency of the Indian National Congress at its 39th Session in 1924. As the nation recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution, it is fitting that we pay this tribute to him. Mahatma Gandhi's statement on 19 November 1939 was pivotal in the establishment of the Constituent Assembly seven years later," the statement read.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar, the Congress accused the Union Minister of undermining Ambedkar's legacy in Parliament. The party reiterated its demand for Shah's resignation.

"Unfortunately, as we approach the 75th year of our Republic, the Constitution faces its gravest threat. Jawaharlal Nehru had observed that 'no one took greater care and trouble over Constitution-making than Dr. Ambedkar.' The Union Home Minister's comments are the latest in the RSS-BJP's long-standing project to weaken the Constitution. The CWC demands an apology from him and his resignation," the statement added.

Referring to the One Nation, One Election bill, the Congress stated that the Constitution's federal structure remains under attack.

"The CWC is profoundly distressed by the ongoing degradation of democracy. Institutions such as the judiciary, the Election Commission, and the media are being politicised through executive pressure. Parliament has been undermined, as evidenced by the obstruction of its proceedings by the treasury benches during the recent Winter Session. The Constitution's federal structure faces renewed challenges, most recently from the One Nation, One Election bill," the statement said.

The party also condemned the amendment to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, describing it as a blow to transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

"The CWC condemns the amendment to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which restricts public access to vital sections of poll documents. This undermines the principles of transparency and fairness in elections. We have challenged these amendments in the Supreme Court. The recent conduct of elections in Haryana and Maharashtra has already eroded trust in the electoral process," it stated.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to visit violence-hit Manipur since May 2023, the Congress accused the government of fostering communal and ethnic hatred.

"Manipur, which has been burning since May 2023, continues to be ignored by the Prime Minister and his government. The PM has not visited the state since the violence erupted," the statement said.

The party also highlighted tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, emphasising its commitment to the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

"Communal tensions have been deliberately incited in Sambhal and other places for the RSS-BJP's narrow political gains. The Congress remains firmly committed to the Places of Worship Act, 1991, in both letter and spirit," it added.

Condemning actions against peaceful protests in BJP-ruled states, the CWC criticised the loss of lives among Congress workers in Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

The party demanded a socio-economic caste census to facilitate fair reservations and called for an increase in the reservation ceiling for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs.

"The CWC demands a socio-economic caste census at the earliest. The 50% ceiling on reservations must be increased to extend benefits to disadvantaged groups. Reservations should be based on social, economic, or educational backwardness determined through appropriate methods," it said.

On economic issues, the Congress urged the government to provide income support for the poor and tax relief for the middle class in the upcoming Union Budget.

"The economy has sharply slowed down, and essential commodity prices continue to rise. The Modi government's policies favour a few corporate groups, exacerbating inequality. Private investment remains sluggish, and mass consumption is stagnating. The CWC demands tax relief for the middle class and income support for the poor. GST must be restructured into a 'Good and Simple Tax' through a GST 2.0 framework," the party stated.

The CWC also called for increased support for farmers and rural employment programmes.

"The neglect of agriculture and rural employment is blatant. Farmers face rising costs and inadequate MSPs, while promises of doubling incomes remain unfulfilled. The underfunding of MGNREGA has left vulnerable families struggling. The CWC demands a legal guarantee for MSP, adequate funding for MGNREGA, and an increase in its wage rate to Rs 400 per day," it added.

The Congress expressed concern over the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and demanded a full discussion in Parliament.

"The disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh falls short of restoring the April 2020 status quo, representing a significant territorial setback. The CWC urges the government to take the Opposition into confidence and allow a full discussion in Parliament," it said.

The CWC also underscored the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, calling for organisational reforms to sustain momentum.

Finally, the party reiterated its commitment to preserving the Constitution and announced plans for an All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Gujarat in April 2025.

"This movement to protect the Constitution and uphold the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi will continue beyond January 2025. The Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra will traverse villages and towns across the country in the form of a relay. Details will be announced soon," the statement concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)