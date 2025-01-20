Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], January 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday attended a public meeting in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates of Mussoorie, Meera Saklani and councillor candidates in the municipal elections at Gandhi Chowk and said that the Congress party is drenched in corruption and practicing appeasement politics. He also said that it is his resolution to make Uttarakhand the number one state in the country.

"We are working with the resolution of making the state of Uttarakhand the number one state in the country. Congress and many other parties are drenched in the corruption and appeasement politics. On one hand, the BJP has been working to preserve the Sanatan Dharma and the culture of the country and on the other hand, Congress has opposed the Ram Mandir to appease the vote bank. Congress, despite receiving an invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, did not attend the event," said the CM while addressing the public meet.

Slamming the Congress party further, the Uttarakhand CM said that the Congress party has always worked to spoil the state's demography.

"Congress has always done politics of appeasement. For its political interests, Congress has worked to spoil the demography of the state. Our double-engine government has worked to preserve the rich civilisation and tradition of Devbhoomi along with the cultural revival of the state," he wrote on X.

The BJP is confident of a good showing in the Local Body polls with the CM pushing the "Triple Engine" government theme as his campaign mainstay.

"The people of Mussoorie have decided to speed up development altogether. This time, the BJP has to be brought. Today, as part of the municipal elections campaign, I reached Mussoorie and addressed a public meeting in favour of the BJP candidate for the post of municipal president, Mrs. Meera Saklani and councillor candidates. Under the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, our BJP government is working dedicatedly for the overall development of the state," the Chief Minister wrote in another post on X.

The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand has officially announced the dates for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25. The elections will be held for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state on January 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25. (ANI)

