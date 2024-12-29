New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Sunday, criticized the Centre for allegedly disrespecting former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh by performing his last rites at Nigam Bodh Ghat instead of Rajghat.

Aujla claimed that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to hold the ceremony at Rajghat, but they refused, showing "narrow-mindedness" and "hatred" towards the former PM.

"He was the one who gave oxygen to the Indian economy when it was dying...Today he is no more between us...Mallikarjun Kharge had also spoken to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister that this (former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites at Nigam Bodh Ghat) should not be done and his last rites should be done at Rajghat but then they showed narrow-mindedness... Such a stubborn attitude? So much hatred in the heart, that too for the former Prime Minister of the country?... His last rites were performed at that small place, where no press or family was given space... No one treats even an enemy like this...," he said.

After the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the family of the late Manmohan Singh that the Government will allocate space for the memorial. In the meanwhile, cremation and other formalities can happen because a trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it.

Manmohan Singh was accorded a state funeral with military honours at the Nigam Bodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in north Delhi, on Saturday.

Congress had demanded a funeral at a place where a memorial to Singh could be built. The Centre has said land for a memorial would be earmarked in the next few days.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suggest that the cremation of Dr Manmohan Singh, take place at a location where a memorial could be built to honour his legacy.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the hospital. (ANI)

