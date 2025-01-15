New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the inauguration of the party's new headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan,' comes at a symbolic time, taking a veiled dig at recent remarks by the RSS chief on India's independence.

"We are inaugurating our new headquarters at a very significant time. It's quite symbolic that yesterday, in a speech, the chief of the RSS said that India never achieved true independence in 1947, but rather when the Ram Mandir was built. This building is not an ordinary one. It has emerged from the soil of our country, and it is a result of the hard work and sacrifice of millions of people," he said.

He further slammed Mohan Bhagwat, saying his remarks on Independence, and constitution amount to treason.

Gandhi condemned Bhagwat's statement that India didn't gain independence in 1947, calling it an insult to every Indian. He emphasized that such comments would warrant arrest and trial in any other country.

"Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to inform the nation every 2-3 days what he thinks about the independence movement, Constitution. What he said yesterday is treason because it states that the Constitution is invalid, fight against the British was invalid. He has the audacity to say this publicly, in any other country, he would be arrested and tried. To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every single Indian person and it's about time we stop listening to this nonsense that these people think they can just keep parroting out and shouting and screaming...," he said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that the tradition of the country started with Lord Ram, Krishna and Shiva. He said that Indian gained its true Independence on the day Ram temple was consecrated.

Meanwhile, while addressing the inauguration event of the new headquarters, Mallikarjun Kharge said "It's a proud moment for Indira Gandhi's legacy as the new Congress headquarters is established, fulfilling a vision set in motion by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. On December 31, 1952, under Nehru's leadership, the Congress Working Committee discussed and decided to purchase a site for the AICC building in Indraprastha Estate, New Delhi. Nehru ji had envisioned this site as the future home of the Congress Bhawan. I'm happy that Nehru ji's wish has been fulfilled by Sonia Gandhi ji, marking a significant milestone in the party's history."

Congress flag was hoisted at the new headquarters of the party, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Sonia Gandhi LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other prominent leaders of the party.

The Indira Gandhi Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities.

The new office, located at 9A, Kotla Road, marked a historic moment for the party's legacy spanning over 139 years. (ANI)

