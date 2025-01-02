Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 2 (ANI): For the first time in India, a census of coastal and Wader birds will be conducted at the Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary in Jamnagar from January 3 to January 5, 2025, a press release said on Thursday.

Jamnagar, often regarded as a paradise for coastal birds, will host this significant event focusing on counting wader and coastal bird species. The three-day program will feature expert talks by specialists in forestry and wildlife on the first day, bird counting activities on the second day, and knowledge-sharing sessions followed by a closing ceremony on the final day. Bird enthusiasts, experts, and researchers from Gujarat and across the country are expected to participate in this landmark initiative.

Gujarat is globally recognized for its rich biodiversity. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera, and State Minister Mukeshbhai Patel, the Forest Department has implemented notable initiatives for environmental and aquatic life conservation, establishing Gujarat's unique identity in forestry and environmental protection nationwide.

According to the release, this program is a joint effort by the Forest Department and the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG). Active for over 25 years, BCSG is a voluntary organization dedicated to bird conservation, census activities, observation, and raising public awareness about avian science through various initiatives.

The Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary in Gujarat is India's first designated marine national park. Spanning the districts of Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Morbi, it covers approximately 170 km of coastline and 42 islands between Okha and Navlakhi.

Located in the Gulf of Kutch, this protected area was established to conserve marine biodiversity and mangrove ecosystems. Uniquely, this is the only place in India where visitors can explore marine life on foot during low tide, unlike other locations where scuba diving is required.

The Marine National Park and Sanctuary is home to diverse marine life, including algae, seaweed, coral reefs (hard and soft), dolphins, turtles, dugongs, porpoises, crabs, pufferfish, starfish, brittle stars, octopus, and several mangrove species. Geographically, this region lies within the Central Asian Flyway, contributing to its exceptional bird diversity.

The Central Asian Flyway extends from the Arctic to the Indian Ocean, encompassing parts of Europe and Asia. It serves as a critical migratory route for birds, including breeding grounds in northern Siberia and wintering grounds in regions such as Southwest Asia and the Indian Ocean. Migratory water birds traverse this route annually, making this area vital for avian conservation and biodiversity.

Jamnagar district in Gujarat is a haven for local and migratory birds, attracting millions of them annually. Its diverse ecosystems--wetlands, expansive coastal stretches, hilly terrains, grasslands, water bodies, and salt pans--offer ideal resting and feeding conditions, making it a true bird paradise.

Wader birds, long-time visitors to the region, are considered jewels of Jamnagar. The district hosts over 300 species of local and migratory birds, including more than 50 species of Wader birds. Among these are rare species like the "Shankhlo" (Crab Plover) and "Moto Kichadiyo" (Great Knot), which are seldom found elsewhere in the country but thrive in Jamnagar, the release said.

Key birding hotspots, such as the Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary and Narara, have consistently attracted bird enthusiasts, researchers, and tourists. The upcoming census of Wader birds marks the first dedicated effort to document these avian wonders in the region, it added.

The state government is actively implementing initiatives for the conservation and promotion of birdlife. Through the Forest Department, scientific bird population estimations are conducted to gather crucial data on the identification, population, and behavioural patterns of both resident and migratory bird species from across the globe.

This comprehensive data serves as a foundation for informed decision-making, ensuring effective bird conservation and habitat management. Additionally, the process involves identifying new habitats, analyzing the presence and diversity of species, assessing population densities, and understanding the seasonal timing of bird migrations. These efforts collectively contribute to the sustainable preservation of avian biodiversity. (ANI)

