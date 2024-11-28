Hyderabad, Nov 28 (PTI) A local court on Thursday summoned Telangana Minister Konda Surekha to appear before it on December 12 over a criminal defamation complaint filed by actor Nagarjuna.

The actor accused the minister of making defamatory statements against him and his family.

The Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise Cases here issued summons to Surekha under section 356 (defamation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Surekha, Minister of Forest, stirred up a controversy in October this year with her allegedly defamatory comments. She withdrew her remarks after they triggered strong reactions from political leaders and the Telugu cinema industry.

Nagarjuna had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Surekha as her comments involved his son Naga Chaitanya.

The court had earlier recorded the statement of Nagarjuna and others.

