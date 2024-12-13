New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): A special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution is all set to begin on Friday and the newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the debate.

The two-day debate is expected to begin at 12 noon on Friday. Over 12 leaders from the BJP are expected to take part in the debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the discussion on December 14 evening.

Leaders and members of parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance including HD Kumaraswamy, Srikant Shinde, Shambhavi Chaudhary, Rajkumar Sangwan, Jiten Ram Manjhi, Anupriya Patel and Rajiv Ranjan Singh are also likely to speak during the debate.

Sources said leaders of BJP and its allies are likely to refer to Emergency and speak about the "fake narratives being peddled" by the opposition.

DMK leaders TR Balu and A Raja and Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mohua Moitra are likely to take part in the debate.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party have issued a 'three line whip' to ensure the presence of their members.

"All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the 13th of December and Saturday, the 14th of December 2024. All members of the BJP in Lok Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout both days i.e. Friday, the 13th of December and Saturday, the 1of 4th of December 2024 and support the Government's stand," the official statement of the BJP said.

According to the sources, Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the debate in the Rajya Sabha on December 16.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Opposition wants the House to run and have a debate on 75 years of adoption of the Constitution on December 13-14.

"I held a meeting with the Speaker. I told him that derogatory comments against me should be expunged. The Speaker said that he would look into it...Our aim is that the House must run and discussion should happen in the House. No matter what they say about me, we want that there should be a debate on 13th December," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

