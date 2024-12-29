Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): Following the war of words between BJP and Congress leaders over the cremation of former prime minister Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday slammed the party for "diminishing the solemnity it truly deserved."

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Dr Manmohan Singh, a statesman of unparalleled dignity and intellect, deserved much better, both in life and in death. It is deeply disheartening to witness the Congress Party attempting to stir controversy around his final journey, diminishing the solemnity it truly deserved. This is not the first time they have shown such disregard--be it towards the legacy of Narasimha Rao or Pranab Mukherjee, the party has, unfortunately, treated its own with indifference."

"The people of India have bid Dr Singh a respectful and heartfelt farewell, recognizing his invaluable contributions to the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has already announced a fitting memorial to honour his legacy, reflecting the nation's gratitude. Yet, the actions of some, who seek to turn this moment of mourning into an opportunity for political gain, are deeply painful," he further said.

He further said that the public still remembers the "indignities" inflicted upon Dr Singh during his tenure.

"Such actions remain etched in the nation's memory. At the very least, in his passing, Dr Singh's legacy should not be sullied by political opportunism. Let us honour his memory with the dignity and respect he so richly deserves, free from any discord or manipulation by the leadership of the congress party," he added.

On Saturday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the Centre, alleging that the final journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was held at a common and congested location.

"It's a very sad thing that the govt has stooped to this level. When the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, this govt provided a place for cremation, that same place was made a memorial for the PM... All the prime ministers have received similar honour. It is deeply painful to see that the final journey of Manmohan Singh was taken to a very common and even congested place. There was no place for the foreign dignitaries and Dr Singh's family...," the Congress MP told ANI.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lashed out at BJP-led central government, alleging that "adequate place" wasn't provided for the cremation of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

On Saturday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a social media post on X, wrote, "By not providing an adequate place for the cremation of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the Government has not done justice to the dignity of the post of former Prime Minister, the personality of Manmohan Singh, his legacy and the self-respecting Sikh community."

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. (ANI)

