New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday strongly objected to the remarks of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey pertaining to Leader of Oppositon Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on and said action should be taken against him.

He said Congress members wanted to raise the issue of party leader Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to visit violence-hit Sambhal but Dubey was allowed to speak. Venugopal said "defamatory" words were used against Rahul Gandhi.

"Today a very unfortunate incident happened in Lok Sabha. The Congress leaders raised the issue of the travel ban of LoP to Sambhal. The Speaker allowed Nishikant Dubey to speak in the zero hour. Defamatory words were used against the LoP, Wayanad MP and the entire Congress party...In the history of parliament, these kinds of derogatory remarks were never used," he said.

"We are very pained. We demand an apology from the member who used this kind of language. The Speaker should take the necessary action," he added.

Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders were stopped by police at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday while attempting to visit violence-hit Sambhal. (ANI)

