New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday urged the voters of Maharashtra and Jharkhand to cast their votes in their respective state assembly elections.

In a post on X, Rajanath Singh appealed to the first-time voters of the state to exercise their franchise.

"I call upon my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," he said in a post on X.

He also made a similar appeal to the voters in Jharkhand for the second phase of polling which is scheduled today.

"Today is the second and final phase of voting in Jharkhand. I appeal to all the voters of this phase, especially the youth, to vote in maximum numbers to elect a new government with a massive majority that will bring peace and prosperity to the state. The future of Jharkhand depends on your one vote." he wrote in his post on X.

Notably, 288 members of Maharashtra and 38 seats of the Jharkhand assembly are going to polls today. Voting began at 7 am in two states and will conclude at 6 pm.

Rajnath Singh also urged the voters to participate in the by-elections for fifteen seats of the state legislative assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

"Voting is also being held today for by-elections for fifteen seats of the Legislative Assemblies of four states including Uttar Pradesh. I request all the voters in these seats to exercise their franchise in maximum numbers and create a new record of voting," he said in another post on X.

Calling this occasion a festival of democracy Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged citizens of the state to participate in the election.

"Voting is going on today for all the constituencies of Maharashtra Assembly Elections. I urge all the voters of the state to participate enthusiastically in this process and add beauty to this festival of democracy," he wrote in a post on X.

Appealing to women and young voters of the state to cast their vote in the assembly polls, he said, "On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to come forward and vote in large numbers."

Meanwhile, Security has been heightened in Mumbai ahead of voting day. Police have been conducting checks on vehicle movements, particularly in areas such as Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. According to the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, more than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order during the elections.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86.

The intense campaigning ended on Monday, November 18, 2024, paving the way for today's voting. The battle for power in the Maharashtra Assembly has been characterised by shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals.

The primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. (ANI)

