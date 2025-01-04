New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): BJP candidate Anil Goyal, after being fielded for the Krishna Nagar constituency, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for entrusting him with the responsibility.

"I thank PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and the entire BJP for giving me such a big responsibility. I will try to repay the trust of the people here and lay the foundation of a developed Krishna Nagar," he said.

Anil Goyal criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to deliver on its promises.

"This is a party that makes announcements. This is AAPDA on Delhi. They make promises and then forget them. They have not fulfilled any promise. They only make election slogans and nothing else," he added.

This is the second consecutive time that the BJP has fielded Goyal from the Krishna Nagar seat. In the 2020 elections, he lost to AAP candidate SK Bagga from the seat.

Meanwhile, BJP released its first list of 29 candidates for Delhi assembly elections expected to be held in February 2025 with Parvesh Verma to contest from the New Delhi assembly seat against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, Parvesh Verma accused Arvind Kejriwal of neglecting development in the New Delhi assembly constituency and said that the AAP national convenor did not provide even a single house in 11 years and has only "cheated" the people of Delhi after taking their votes.

Speaking to ANI, Verma exuded confidence that he will defeat Kejriwal and claimed that AAP Chief will run away from the New Delhi seat after that.

"The people of Delhi are going to write history in the elections. When our BJP government is formed, the flow of development will start in Delhi, there will be no politics of allegations and counter-allegations, there will be only development... I thought a lot of work would be done in the New Delhi assembly constituency but not a single work was done. Doing all the work is my priority," he said.

Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar are some of the other BJP candidates in the first list. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri will contest against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji.

Aam Aadmi Party had won 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. In the assembly elections held in 2015, it came to power with full majority by winning 67 out of 70 seats. (ANI)

