New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Cyber Police Station, South East District, has arrested a fraudster named Kalyan Roy, a resident of Thakurmura village, Tripura (located at the Bangladesh border). The arrest led to the recovery of Rs 2.40 lakh, said the Cybercrime unit of Delhi Police.

According to the Cybercrime unit's statement, the complainant, Sunil Verma, alleged that in September 2021, he came in contact with a foreign woman (American) on Facebook. The woman later sent him a WhatsApp message, claiming to be sending gold jewelry, mobile phones, laptops, and a few thousand American dollars through a courier. She requested him to accept these items on her behalf.

The statement from Delhi Police's Cybercrime unit continued: "In October 2021, the complainant received a call from someone claiming to be a delivery partner, stating that a parcel containing precious items was lying at the courier office in his name. The caller requested a fee to release the parcel."

Believing the call to be genuine, the complainant paid a total of Rs 2,66,500 on different dates into a bank account provided by the alleged person. However, after the payment, the caller stopped answering his calls.

A case was registered at PS Amar Colony, and the investigation was taken up by the Cyber/SED team.

The Cybercrime unit stated, "After extensive technical surveillance, the team ultimately identified the fraudster as Kalyan Roy, a 26-year-old resident of Thakurmura, Sonamura, Sepahijala, Tripura."

Following this, the team conducted multiple raids over three days in the highly sensitive and tribal area, focusing on the accused's residence in Thakurmura village, near the Bangladesh border. After sustained efforts, Kalyan Roy was arrested, the Cybercrime unit added.

During questioning, Kalyan Roy revealed that he had committed the fraud with the help of associates who met him near his college, where he was pursuing his graduation. He admitted to engaging in fraudulent activity to earn large profits by duping people with fake parcels. No previous criminal record was found against Roy

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited. (ANI)

