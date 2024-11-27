New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to organise single-window clearance camps to expedite the disposal of applications under the Prime Minister-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY).

The LG stated that during his visits to unauthorised colonies, he observed the challenges residents face in accessing the benefits of PM-UDAY due to systemic apathy and procedural hurdles.

"During my visits to unauthorised colonies in the city, I came face-to-face with the challenges residents encounter in availing the benefits of the path-breaking PM-UDAY due to systemic apathy and procedural complexities," Saxena posted on X.

"Taking cognisance of this, in a significant people-oriented move, I have directed the DDA to organise Single Window Clearance Camps in unauthorised colonies and provide on-the-spot solutions over the next month," he added.

He further noted that in a pioneering initiative, officials from the DDA and all relevant departments will be present at these camps to offer assistance, eliminate bureaucratic hurdles, and help residents meet the requirements for regularisation.

"We remain committed to granting ownership rights to the people of Delhi living in regularised unauthorised colonies through PM-UDAY," the LG emphasised in his post. (ANI)

