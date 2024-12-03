New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday distributed offer letters to 1669 newly recruited Home Guards including 181 women in the national capital.

LG Saxena extended his best wishes to the recruits and their families emphasising that the remaining recruitments will be filled as soon as possible. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and party leader Yogendra Chandolia were also present at the event.

"Privileged to have distributed offer letters to the newly recruited Home Guards in the presence of Hon'ble MPs Shri @ManojTiwariMP Shri @RamvirBidhuri & Shri @YogenChandolia. Having committedly pushed for these recruitments, which had not taken place for over 13 years, it was heartening to see 1669 fresh recruitments happen out of the total 10,000 positions advertised. The remaining are pending due to court cases and will be filled ASAP," Saxena posted on X.

"Of the recruits offered letters today 181 are women and 19% are erstwhile CDVs. My best wishes to the new recruits and their families!" he added.

Earlier, LG Saxena approved the posting of 232 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO-Doctors) in different hospitals of the Delhi Government as per their vacancy positions.

These doctors were appointed by UPSC as a result of concerted exercises to fill vacant positions, following LG Saxena's directions after taking over, the LG office said on Sunday.

They were assigned as Group "A" officials and would be posted to several hospitals, including Lok Nayak, Raja Harish Chandra, Lal Bahadur Shashtri, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospitals, among others, as well as other CDMO offices. Their assignments were completed through the NCSSA.

It is expected that these appointments will bring relief to the situation caused due to inordinate delays over the past many years in the appointment of permanent doctors, with the AAP government focusing on appointments on a contractual basis in an ad-hoc manner. (ANI)

