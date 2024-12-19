New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Delhi police arrested a mother-son duo along with one associate for property grabbing in Dwarka, Sector 6, in Delhi by forging the documents after the death of the owner, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the son, Sarbjeet Singh with his mother, Rajender Kaur, and one associate, Pawandeep Singh, forged documents of the property in Dwarka's Sector 6 and sold it for Rs 1,85,00,000.

The police initiated the investigation after receiving a complaint that some land grabbers have sold the property of the owner to one Sunny Yadav post owner's death in 2023. The owner had no children and his wife had also expired in 2019, the police said.

The police arrested accused Sarbjeet Singh who accepted his involvement in this case during interrogation. He revealed that Pawandeep Singh alias Prince was the mastermind in the case.

The police added that Prince forged the documents of D-501, Badhwar Apartment, Sector 6, Dwarka with his Sarbjeet Singh on the name of Sarbjeet's mother, Rajendra Kaur.

After forging the documents, they sold this house to one Sunny Yadav for Rs 1,85,00000.

According to the police, Pawandeep Singh was arrested from from Himachal Pradesh. He was also previously arrested in a murder case. He then came in contact with some persons who were his inmates and from them he got the idea of forging documents of empty plots and flats and further selling them in order to earn easy money, the police informed.

Rajendra Kaur, mother of Sarbjeet Singh, went untraceable after the arrest of her son. She was then declared a proclaimed offender by the Dwarka court. Rajender Kaur was arrested from the Sant Nagar extension, bringing an end to the chase.

According to police, Prince along with Sarbjeet gave her the temptation that they will give her huge amount if she allowed to forge the documents in her name. (ANI)

