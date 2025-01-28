New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): "Your special attachment towards Devbhoomi is not hidden from anyone and every person of Devbhoomi also loves you very much. Under your able leadership, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is going to host the 38th National Games," said CM Dhami in his post.

According to officials, the police personnel were doing their usual duty when they inspected a car with and found several wads of currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 100.

The accused, Vikas (30), Sumit (23), and Parvesh (30) are residents of Haryana and were arrested in Delhi on Monday.

"The police team along with Gaurav Kumar (Head of SST) and Tanuj Kumar (Head of FST) was performing their picket duty at Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, Kishan Garh, New Delhi. During checking, one car was stopped in which three people were travelling," read an official statement by Delhi Police.

During the checking, the police was suspicious of a bag in the car and checked it to find several wads of currency.

"Upon suspicion, the bag was checked by police staff and several wads of currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 100 were found in the said bag. They were further enquired about the same but none of the individual could provide any valid documentation or explanations regarding the cash," the statement mentioned.

According to procedure, the police officials contacted the Income Tax department, with Deputy Director of Income Tax, Arti and Inspector Ashish reaching the spot.

"Immediately, the Income Tax Department was informed regarding the same and Ms. Arti (Dy. Director of Income Tax) and Insp. Ashish, from Income Tax Department arrived at the spot," the police added.

Delhi Police handed over the cash to Income Tax Department for further proceedings.

Talking about the Rs 83 Lakh seized, the police added, "The alleged persons along with the said car and alleged bag having cash wads, were brought into the police station, where all the wads of currency notes were tallied through counting machine and total of Rs. 83 Lakhs were found in the bag." (ANI)

