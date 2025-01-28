New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R Alice Vaz held a high-level meeting on poll preparedness for Delhi assembly election on Monday, Office of the Chief Electoral Officer said in a press release.

During the meeting, a detailed review was taken of law and order involving discussion on the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and strategies for managing sensitive zones.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials US President Donald Trump, Discusses 'Mutually Beneficial' Ties.

Plans were finalised to ensure heightened security, with provisions for deployment in areas requiring increased sensitivity. The monitoring of election expenditures was another key focus area. Mechanisms to curb excessive spending and ensure adherence to guidelines were discussed, with Expenditure Observers providing valuable inputs. Updates on Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations were discussed in the meeting. Efforts to address and resolve these violations are ongoing. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made significant progress in its defacement removal exercise, reporting the removal of over 13 Lac posters, banners, and hoardings across the city. Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities were also reviewed in detail. Returning Officers presented their plans for voter awareness, which were appreciated and encouraged for further execution. The meeting emphasized the importance of these activities in ensuring informed voter participation. Processes for home voting by Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Senior Citizens are progressing smoothly. Directions were issued to ensure 100 percent distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS) by January 31st . This initiative aims to ensure that all eligible voters are informed about their enrolment in the voter list and are well-prepared to exercise their democratic right on February 5, 2025.

Poll officials have started reaching out to every household in the district to distribute the Voter Information Slips (VIS). These slips provide essential details, including the voter's name, polling station, and other relevant information, making it easier for citizens to locate their polling booths and cast their votes without inconvenience.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Ram Temple Witnesses Surge of Devotees on Republic Day, With Over 25 Lakh People Visiting Mandir.

Additionally, special attention is being given to ensuring all Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) for every Polling Station. Permanent ramps with appropriate gradient should be provided as per standards. Proper parking facility should be made available at the polling station. Proper signage, clean drinking water, waiting shed, medical kit, accessible toilet and adequate lighting should be ensured in all the polling Stations. Emphasis was given on prompt complaint redressal, resolving concerns of the candidate and political parties, training of polling personnel, 100 percent webcasting at polling stations on polling day, welfare measures for polling-personnel, sending a copy of Form-17C (Part-1) immediately after polling is over at polling stations by polling officers to Nodal officer at AC level through sector officers, proper arrangements at counting centres etc.

The meeting was attended by District Election Officers (DOs), DCPs and DCs zones of MCD, Returning Officers (ROs), Police Observers, Expenditure Observers, General Observers, senior officers from the police, MCD/NDMC/Cantonment Board and officials from the CEO office. The meeting attended by Senior Officers from ECI alongside R. Alice Vaz, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi. The State Police Nodal Officer were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)