New Delhi, January 15: Aam Aadmi Party Chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday filed his nomination from the New Delhi seat for the Delhi Assembly Polls, scheduled on February 5. Kejriwal is in the electoral fray against BJP candidate Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. After filing his nomination, Kejriwal asserted that a lot of work still left to be done in the national capital.

"I have filed the nomination. I would like to tell the people of Delhi that please vote for work, on one side there is a party that works and on the other side, there is a party that abuses... So vote for work, education, health, electricity, water, roads, vote for these things. A lot of work has been done. There is still a lot of work left to be done, so I hope that people will vote for hard work. They (BJP) have neither a CM nor vision and narrative," he said.

The AAP Chief has been holding the New Delhi Assembly seat since the 2015 elections. In the 2015 Assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal defeated BJP candidate Nupur Sharma by a margin of more than 35 per cent. In the 2020 polls, Kejriwal got 46,758 votes, defeating BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav by a vote margin of more than 30 per cent.

Reacting to Kejriwal's nomination, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said, "The question is not only about this seat but there is a very good atmosphere in favour of AAP in the whole of Delhi... the public is fully aware that if BJP comes, all the good work being done here will be stopped." The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.